Facebook's Zuckerberg meets EU's competition chief ahead of new A.I. rules

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting Europe's competition chief in Brussels Monday, at a time when regulators in the region are preparing new rules that could impact the social network's business.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, is due to unveil new regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) Wednesday. Media reports suggest the EU could go as far as a temporary ban on the use of facial recognition. Facebook is one of many U.S. tech giants that have invested in A.I. Zuckerberg's firm recently bought the British A.I. company Deeptide and the London-based computer vision start-up Scape Technologies.

Zuckerberg's visit also happens at a time when European regulators are assessing whether Facebook's data practices have disrespected competition law. Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition chief, is also looking at Google and Amazon data use in separate probes.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Monday. Shares of Facebook are up by about 30% over the last 12 months.