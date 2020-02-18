5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow futures fall more than 150 points to start off the week

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 27, 2020. Spencer Platt

U.S. stocks were set to start off the shortened trading week on a sour note. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded about 160 points lower. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures indicated declines of at least 0.4% at the open. A decline would mark a three-day losing streak for the Dow. Investors have been weighing over the past month the possibility of slower global economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, tech giant Apple warned it will take a hit because of it.

2. Apple warns coronavirus will keep it from meeting revenue forecast

Apple CEO Tim Cook Spencer Platt | Getty Images

3. Walmart earnings miss amid holiday season weakness

A shopper pushes 2 carts full of Morf Boards, a popular kids toy, through a Walmart in Phoenix, Arizona. Dominic Valente | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Walmart shares fell more than 1% in the premarket on the back of weaker-than-expected quarterly results. The retail giant reported an adjusted profit of $1.38 per share on revenue of $141.67 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.43 on revenue of $142.49 billion. Same-store sales — a key metric for retailers — was also softer than expected. The company said weak demand for toys, apparel and video games during the holidays weighed on its results.

4. Moody's cuts China growth outlook

Chinese police officers wearing masks stand in front of the Tiananmen Gate on January 26, 2020 in Beijing, China. Betsy Joles | Getty Images

Credit-ratings agency Moody's slashed its 2020 GDP growth outlook on China to 5.2% from 5.8% as the coronavirus continues to spread. Moody's said its new forecast reflects a "severe but short-lived economic impact, with knock-on effects for economies across the region."

5. Bloomberg qualifies for Democratic debate after jump in poll numbers

Former New York Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks about his plan for clean energy during a campaign event at the Blackwall Hitch restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia on December 13, 2019. Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images