Americans have $21 billion in unused gift cards — here's how to cash in

iTunes song gift cards are seen on display at a Best Buy store in San Francisco.

It's the gift Americans want most. It's also the one they may be least likely to use.

Half of all adults currently own unredeemed gift cards or store credits totaling $167, on average, according to a new Bankrate.com report.

Collectively, that represents $21 billion in untouched funds, Bankrate found.

"Gift cards are as good as real money," said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at Bankrate.com. However, "people forget about them," he said.

More than one-third, or 36%, of those with money left on gift cards said they won't use all of it, the Bankrate report said.

Further, more than half, or 57%, also said they have held onto at least one of them for more than a year. Bankrate polled more than 2,600 adults in January.

The good news is that, around a decade ago, new rules added consumer protections to gift cards.

Now, "by law, gift cards cannot expire for at least five years from the date of issuance," according to Jill Gonzalez, a spokesperson for personal finance website Wallethub.