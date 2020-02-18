Asia markets set to trade mixed after Apple issues revenue warning on coronavirus impact

Shares in Asia are set to trade mixed on Tuesday, as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to roil companies amid expectations it would cause a slowdown.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japan markets as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close.

Australia's ASX 200 declined in early trade, sliding 0.31%.

Earnings of HSBC bank will be in focus on Tuesday. Europe's largest lender is set to report its full-year 2019 results at 12:00 p.m. HK/SIN.

Analysts expect HSBC to report pre-tax profit for 2019 of about $20 billion, in line with the $19.9 billion profit in 2018, according to a Reuters report. Though the bank is headquartered in London, most of its profits come from Asia, particularly Hong Kong.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares closed 0.42% lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, Apple suppliers in Asia will be closely watched, as the tech giant warned that it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast because of lower iPhone supply globally and lower Chinese demand as a result of disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple makes most of its iPhones and products in China. The epidemic has caused the company to temporarily halt production and close retail stores in China. Some Apple retail stores reopened in China with reduced schedules last week.