These are the best cities for Asians living and working abroad

Southeast Asia's economic epicenter, Singapore, has once again been ranked as the best place in the world for East Asian expatriates living abroad.

Impressive infrastructure, access to amenities, low crime rates and a large international community helped the city-state cinch pole position in this year's edition of the ECA International's global liveability index, extending its 15-year run.

"Singapore has been consistently featured at the top of our liveability rankings for Asian expatriates for well over a decade, and this year is no different," said Lee Quane, regional director for Asia at ECA International.

"These aspects attribute to Singapore's prime spot in the rankings, and the country will most likely continue to hold the top position in the considerable future."

The data firm's annual expat survey measures some 490 locations across a range of liveability factors, including health services, housing, climate and political tensions — as well as personal metrics like "isolation" levels — to rate their accommodativeness for people living and working abroad.

The findings are then further broken down to determine the top cities for expats from East Asia or Europe. Countries with cultural similarities and geographical proximity to an expat's home country is more likely to score highly, for example.