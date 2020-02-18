Boeing to inspect undelivered 737 Maxes for foreign object debris.

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 is pictured outside the factory in Renton, Washington.

Boeing has discovered that some of its stored 737 Max planes have foreign objects in their fuel tanks, CNBC's Phil LeBeau reported Tuesday.

The company plans to investigate the foreign objects in the tanks, and added that the discovery won't impact the plane's return to service at this time.

Boeing also plans to inspect all undelivered 737 Max planes.

The 737 Max has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes — in Indonesia in October 2018 and in Ethiopia less than five months later — killed all 346 people on the two flights.

While regulators and Boeing work on resolving the remaining issues with the Max that still need to be fixed, United Airlines has pushed back the date when it expects to put the planes back into service.

United said it has pulled the Max from its schedule until Sept. 4. Southwest Airlines, which operates more Max planes than any other airline, also announced it will not be flying the plane until Aug. 10.