Coronavirus live updates: China's Hubei province reports 93 additional deaths

A man wears a protective mask as he ride bike in the street at Optical Valley on February 16, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

All times below are in Beijing time.

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

China's Hubei province reported an additional 93 deaths and 1,807 newly confirmed cases related to the deadly coronavirus as of the end of Monday.

Those numbers were slightly lower compared to the previous day, where the province had reported 100 additional deaths and 1,933 more confirmed cases as of Feb. 16.

According to the Hubei Provincial Health Committee, 1,789 people have died in the region from the infection and there have been a total of 59,989 confirmed cases so far. Most of them occurred in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus was first detected in late December. Around 7,862 people have also been discharged from hospitals.

All times below are in Eastern time.