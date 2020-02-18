Coronavirus live updates: China's Hubei province reports 93 additional deaths

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
China's Hubei province reported an additional 93 deaths and 1,807 newly confirmed cases related to the deadly coronavirus as of the end of Monday.
Those numbers were slightly lower compared to the previous day, where the province had reported 100 additional deaths and 1,933 more confirmed cases as of Feb. 16.
According to the Hubei Provincial Health Committee, 1,789 people have died in the region from the infection and there have been a total of 59,989 confirmed cases so far. Most of them occurred in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus was first detected in late December. Around 7,862 people have also been discharged from hospitals.
All times below are in Eastern time.
Apple said Monday that it would not meet its quarterly revenue forecast because of constrained worldwide supply of its iPhones and lower Chinese demand resulting from the virus outbreak.
The company says its iPhone manufacturing partner sites have all reopened, but that they are "ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated."
"The iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide," Apple added.
Adding to the issue, many retail stores, including Apple's own shops, have been closed or offering only reduced hours for the past few weeks. — Cordova
Two weeks before the Tokyo Marathon's start gun was slated to fire, race organizers booted all non-professional runners out of the annual marathon. Some took to social media to voice their frustration and disappointment over sunk entry fees and airfare costs, as well as potentially squandered time and effort training. Ryan Lederer of Chicago told CNBC that while he agreed with prioritizing public safety, his inability to run in March feels like "a bit of a waste" after months of conditioning and dieting. — Franck
