Electric Porsche Taycan catches fire while parked overnight in garage, company confirms

An electric Porsche Taycan caught fire in a Florida residential garage, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that it was notified Sunday about the fire, which happened where the vehicle was parked overnight.

"No one was harmed in this incident, and it is too early to speculate on the cause until the investigation has been concluded," said Christian Weiss, deputy director of corporate communications for Porsche, in a statement to CNBC.

Weiss said the incident is being investigated and Porsche is "ready to assist if called upon."

The Taycan sports car puts the German automaker up against Tesla, and Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO Porsche Cars North America, said he was "surprised" by the initial number of owners from Tesla.

Zellmer said out of "thousands" of potential U.S. customers who have shown "sincere interest" in the Taycan, Tesla owners are the highest among non-Porsche owners.

Though the cause of the Taycan fire is undetermined, Tesla has endured at least 14 known battery fires in recent years.

Tesla's Model S and Model X vehicles were reported to be under investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for possible defects in each respective models' battery pack, causing "non-crash" fires.

On April 21, a Shanghai security camera caught a Model S sedan bursting into flames. And in San Francisco two weeks later, firefighters said they had been called to a garage where another Model S was on fire.

