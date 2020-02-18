Bill Gates bought himself a Porsche over a Tesla — and Elon Musk just called him 'underwhelming'

Bill Gates, billionaire and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, reacts during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Elon Musk isn't impressed with fellow billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates.

After Gates said he bought himself an all-electric Porsche Taycan, Tesla's CEO took to Twitter to throw shade at the Microsoft co-founder.

"My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh (to be honest)," Musk tweeted.

Gates revealed his investment into one of Tesla's competitor vehicles in an interview with popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Brownlee, mentioning Tesla, asked the billionaire about efforts to address climate change with clean energy products like electric cars.

The 64-year-old responded by saying that electric vehicles would still fall behind gasoline cars when it comes to range, but added passenger cars are "one of the most hopeful" factors in bringing down the cost of environmentally-friendly alternatives.