For Nasdaq Dubai, DP World's delisting is a 'huge loss,' says analyst

DP World's delisting from the Nasdaq Dubai is "negative" for the bourse, but doesn't represent a huge setback for the overall regional market, the head of research at an investment bank said this week.

"From Nasdaq Dubai's perspective, yes, it is a huge loss for the exchange given the size of the company and the amount of trading that used to happen within the exchange," said Nishit Lakhotia of Sico, a regional asset management company headquartered in Bahrain. He spoke to CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates-owned port operator announced on Monday that it would return to fully private ownership. DP World's parent company, Port and Free Zone World, has offered to buy the firm's publicly traded shares for $16.75 a share.

When the deal is complete, DP World will be fully owned by Port and Free Zone World. The Nasdaq Dubai did not offer comment when contacted by CNBC.

DP World's shares traded at $15.73 on Tuesday, a 10% jump from its previous close. It closed at $13 on Sunday before the announcement was made.