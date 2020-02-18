Here are the hedge funds making a killing on Tesla's wild rally this year

Elon Musk attends the groundbreaking ceremony of the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, on January 7, 2019.

Tesla's meteoric rise to start the year has puzzled many on Wall Street including analysts, but some hedge fund managers had the foresight to bet on the stock before the 2020 surge.

The stock is up more than 100% so far this year, trading at about $850 per share. At one point the stock topped $968.

There were 10 hedge fund and other investors with fundamental strategies that reported stakes of at least $50 million in Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, according to the latest filings and InsiderScore.com.