Jaguar Land Rover unveils 'autonomy ready' electric car concept

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover unveiled an ambitious concept vehicle Tuesday, with the British automaker saying it aimed to launch on-road trials next year. In a statement, the company described the Project Vector concept vehicle as being "autonomy ready" and electric, adding that its interior enabled a range of seating configurations. The setups allow for private or shared use, as well as for commercial applications like "last mile deliveries." The car is four-meters long and has been designed for use in urban environments. Project Vector will initially be based at the National Automotive Innovation Centre at the University of Warwick in England. Among other things, the scheme will work with local authorities on the development of a pilot mobility service which is slated to start toward the end of 2021. "Through this project, we are collaborating with the brightest minds in academia, supply chain and digital services, to create connected, integrated mobility systems — the fundamental building blocks for Destination Zero," Ralf Speth, the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, said in a statement. Destination Zero refers to Jaguar Land Rover's overarching aim for zero accidents, zero congestion and zero emissions.

An electric future?

The last few years have seen a number of major carmakers make big plays in the electric vehicle sector. In November 2019, the Volkswagen Group officially started series production of its ID.3 electric car, with the German carmaker planning to launch "almost 70 new electric models" on its platform by 2028. Elsewhere, Volvo Cars wants 50% of the cars it sells to be fully electric by 2025. New car registrations in the U.K. fell by 2.4% in 2019, according to recent figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with demand for new cars at a six-year low, according to the organization's chief executive, Mike Hawes. While the outlook is challenging, battery electric vehicle registrations grew to 37,850 in 2019, an increase of 144% compared to 2018, when 15,510 were registered, according to the SMMT. Hybrid electric vehicle registrations increased by 17.1% to 97,850 units. Though these figures may look encouraging to advocates of these low-emission vehicles, their prevalence in the U.K. is still small compared to gasoline and diesel cars. Electric vehicles face several challenges, not least when it comes to perceptions surrounding range and charging infrastructure. The market share for battery electric vehicles in 2019 was just 1.6%, while hybrid electric vehicles had a 4.2% share. At the other end of the spectrum, gasoline had a market share of 64.8%, while diesel was 25.2%.

Will autonomous vehicles become mainstream?