LeBron James: Basketball player, businessman and now author

LeBron James' business empire continues to grow.

On Monday, the three-time NBA champion announced that his foundation has signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers. James will author his first book, I Promise, a picture book that publishes in the U.S. on Aug. 11.

"Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That's why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me," said James, who is a father to three children.

The book is illustrated by New York Times bestselling illustrator Nina Mata. A second book, targeted to middle-school students, will follow a year later.

The four-time MVP said his picture book was inspired by the values and initiatives of his foundation's I Promise program in Akron, Ohio.

The LeBron James Family Foundation has invested millions of dollars to provide educational resources to the kids of Akron, James' hometown, including a public school for 1,400 students. Last week, the foundation announced that every student from the school's inaugural graduating class will receive a full scholarship to Kent State University.