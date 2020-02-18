The 10 most expensive US states to host a wedding

When planning a wedding, it's a good idea to consider location, especially if you're trying to stick to a budget.

Wedding website The Knot recently released its annual Real Weddings Study for 2019, which included the top 10 U.S. states where it's most expensive to host a wedding. All 50 states were ranked based on the total average wedding cost, including the ceremony, reception and engagement ring.

Here are the top 10 states where it's most expensive to get married, according to The Knot.

Of the top 10 states, eight are located in the northeastern region of the U.S. That might not be a coincidence: New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut, the top five most expensive locations to host a wedding, are also five of the most expensive states to live in.

"This isn't something we anticipate to change over time, given these costs are based on the cost of living and other factors that impact industries other than weddings," Kristen Maxwell-Cooper, editor-in-chief of The Knot, tells CNBC Make It.

Although wedding costs can fluctuate depending on location, date and time, there is some good news for those who want to stick to a budget: "The average costs of weddings in each state has been fairly consistent with previous years of data," Maxwell-Cooper says. That means engaged couples should be able to take this information and use it as a baseline for their wedding planning going forward.