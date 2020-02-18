OpEd: Think Trump is tough on Twitter? Meet Ambassador Richard Grenell

U.S. envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Richard Grenell speaks during a joint press conference held with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not seen) following their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia on January 24, 2020.

When it comes to members of the Trump administration, Twitter giveth and Twitter taketh away.

Most of the political wags and the news media have focused on the downside of President Trump's Twitter presence since 2015. They've refused to see how Trump justifiably feels the need to bypass a highly critical news media and communicate directly with the public.

But for Trump's appointees and other staffers, the president's tweets can be a major problem. Attorney General William Barr openly complained last week about how Trump's tweets about ongoing investigations and prosecutions make it "impossible" to do his job.

Yet while Twitter is clearly a problem for Barr, Trump has found his ultimate tweeting wingman in U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. As followers of Grenell's Twitter feed already know, it's a strong source of condensed and contentious pro-Trump arguments. That includes getting into some sharper-tongued tussles online in a way not all that different from Trump's own nasty social media encounters.

Grenell may be a top diplomat, but there's very little that's diplomatic about his bare-fisted approach on Twitter.

Grenell's personal story makes his conspicuous Twitter presence an even bigger asset to the White House. As the highest ranking openly gay member of the Trump administration, Grenell proves he's far from an example of tokenism with every statement and slamming tweet.

He's clearly a part of the team, not just for show, as he's taken an aggressive lead role in the administration's battle to decriminalize homosexuality across the globe.

Grenell also has a long history of more aggressive online behaviors, something that emerged during his brief and tumultuous tenure as the foreign policy spokesman for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.