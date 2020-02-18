Outside of the big 5 tech companies, earnings growth is zero

Overall the S&P's fourth quarter earnings are up 2%. But without these five stocks, earnings growth has been flat.

The firm said that "FAAMG" — or Facebook , Amazon , Apple , Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet — grew their fourth quarter earnings by 16% year-over-over.

Just 5 companies are driving bottom-line growth in the stock market, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis as earnings season enters its final stretch.

"Mega-cap earnings strength contrasts with small-cap earnings weakness," the firm's analysts led by David Kostin said in a note to clients. "The Russell 2000 experienced a 7% earnings decline during the fourth quarter, as many smaller firms posted weak top-line growth and had difficulty absorbing rising wages and other input costs."

The "FAAMG" basket accounts for 18% of the total S&P 500 market cap. The last time value was this concentrated among five stocks was during the tech bubble in 2000, when Microsoft, Cisco, General Electric, Intel and Exxon Mobil were the index's five largest companies.

But this time around Goldman said the market's composition appears to be on firmer ground.

"Lower growth expectations, lower valuations, and a greater re-investment ratio suggest the current concentration may be more sustainable than it proved to be in 2000," Kostin wrote in a Jan. 31 note.

So far this quarter 71% of companies have beat earnings estimates, while 65% have topped revenue expectations, according to data from Refinitiv.

- CNBC's Michael Bloom and Nate Rattner contributed reporting.