Stock market live updates: Dow futures drop 140, all eyes on Apple, Berkshire boosts Kroger

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past a closed Apple Inc. store in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

8:22 am: Kroger shares surge after Berkshire reports a new stake

Shares of Kroger jumped more than 6% in premarket trading on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway revealed it owned 18.9 million shares of the grocery chain at the end of the fourth quarter. The investment is worth $549 million at that time. Warren Buffett's conglomerate on Friday disclosed the new stake in a 13-F filing, which documents holdings as of end of December. — Li

8:19 am: Chip stocks dive after Apple's revenue warning

IPhone suppliers are getting hit hard after Apple said it does not expect to hit its quarterly revenue forecast due to lower iPhone supply globally and lower Chinese demand as a result of the coronavirus. Qorvo, a radio frequency chip supplier for Apple, fell nearly 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Chip company Skyworks Solutions fell 3.5% and Lam Research ticked 3.6% lower. Other chip suppliers like Broadcom, Micron and Intel, fell 2.2%, 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Semiconductor companies Nvidia and Xilinx dropped 1.3% and 2% in premarket trading. –Fitzgerald

8:15 am: Dow futures drop more than 150 points on Apple warning