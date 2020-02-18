Stock market live updates: Dow futures drop 140, all eyes on Apple, Berkshire boosts Kroger

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.
Shares of Kroger jumped more than 6% in premarket trading on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway revealed it owned 18.9 million shares of the grocery chain at the end of the fourth quarter. The investment is worth $549 million at that time. Warren Buffett's conglomerate on Friday disclosed the new stake in a 13-F filing, which documents holdings as of end of December. — Li
IPhone suppliers are getting hit hard after Apple said it does not expect to hit its quarterly revenue forecast due to lower iPhone supply globally and lower Chinese demand as a result of the coronavirus. Qorvo, a radio frequency chip supplier for Apple, fell nearly 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Chip company Skyworks Solutions fell 3.5% and Lam Research ticked 3.6% lower. Other chip suppliers like Broadcom, Micron and Intel, fell 2.2%, 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Semiconductor companies Nvidia and Xilinx dropped 1.3% and 2% in premarket trading. –Fitzgerald
U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street after tech giant Apple warned it may not meet its quarterly revenue guidance due to the coronavirus. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down more than 150 points while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures pointed to losses of at least 0.4%. Apple shares, meanwhile fell more than 2% in the premarket. -Imbert