Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Herbalife, Groupon, LendingClub and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

LendingClub - Shares of the fintech company were down 1.98% in extended-hours trading after it announced plans to pay $185 million in cash and stock for Radius Bancorp, a Boston-based online bank with about $1.4 billion in assets. The company's projected growth in 2020 is now weaker-than-expected as it seeks to become a registered bank.

Groupon - Stock of the online commerce company fell 25% in extended trading after the company missed estimates for fourth-quarter profits and revenues. Groupon reported earnings per share of 7 cents and revenues of $612 million. Analysts expected the company to report earnings per share of 15 cents and revenue of $709 million, according to Refinitiv.

Herbalife — Shares of the health nutrition company climbed 5% in extended-hours trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Herbalife reported earnings of 74 cents per share excluding some items, while analysts were expecting 63 cents per share, according to Factset. Revenue of $1.22 billion matched analyst estimates. The company also announced that John Agwunobi will take over as Chairman and CEO on March 30 with Michael Johnson retiring from those positions after 17 years at the company.

Diamondback Energy — Shares of the oil and gas company climbed about 2% in extended trading after beating analyst expectations for revenue in the fourth quarter and announcing a cash dividend for the quarter. Diamondback reported revenue of $1.10 billion for the fourth quarter while analysts expected $1.09 billion, according to Factset. The company's board also declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter, payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3.