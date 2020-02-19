Coronavirus live updates: Hubei says another 132 people died, bringing total death toll past 2,000

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
Hubei province in China reported an additional 132 deaths and 1,693 newly confirmed cases related to the pneumonia-like coronavirus as of the end of Tuesday. Most of the fatalities occurred in the city of Wuhan, where the disease was first detected in late December.
That brings the total death toll in China to at least 2,000. China's National Health Commission is due to report nation-wide numbers later today.
According to the Hubei Provincial Health Committee, 1,921 people have died in the region from the infection and there have been a total of 61,682 confirmed cases so far. Around 9,128 people have also been discharged from hospitals. — Roy Choudhury
All times below are in Eastern time.
The CDC said it is prohibiting any passengers or crew from the Princess Cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan from returning to the U.S. for at least 14 days. There are still more than 100 of the original 3,700 people still aboard the Diamond Princess ship or in hospitals in Japan.
They will need to wait 14 days after disembarking from the ship — without showing symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19 — before they will be allowed to fly back to the U.S., the CDC said.
"While the quarantine potentially conferred a significant public health benefit in slowing transmission, CDC's assessment is that it may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship," the agency said. "CDC believes the rate of new infections on board, especially among those without symptoms, represents an ongoing risk." — Kopecki
China may be reporting fewer new cases of coronavirus and fewer COVID-19 deaths, but it does not mean the country's outbreak is slowing, immunologist Anthony Fauci told CNBC on Tuesday.
"I think we need to give it a few more days to determine if that's real or if that's the variability that you generally see," Fauci, a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, said on "Closing Bell." Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was referencing reports Tuesday that the number of new daily cases in China fell below 2,000 for the first time since Jan. 30.
Chinese officials also reported 98 deaths, the first time the daily toll was below 100 since Feb. 11. — Stankiewicz
