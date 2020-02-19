Coronavirus live updates: Hubei says another 132 people died, bringing total death toll past 2,000

A man (C) wearing a facemask as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, offers money as he reacts after being refused purchase of a box of face masks, after he claimed to have lost his sales registration ticket while queueing up to buy them, in Hong Kong on February 5, 2020. Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images

7:03 am: Hubei province reports an additional 132 deaths

Hubei province in China reported an additional 132 deaths and 1,693 newly confirmed cases related to the pneumonia-like coronavirus as of the end of Tuesday. Most of the fatalities occurred in the city of Wuhan, where the disease was first detected in late December. That brings the total death toll in China to at least 2,000. China's National Health Commission is due to report nation-wide numbers later today. According to the Hubei Provincial Health Committee, 1,921 people have died in the region from the infection and there have been a total of 61,682 confirmed cases so far. Around 9,128 people have also been discharged from hospitals. — Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

5:48 pm: CDC places travel restrictions on Princess Cruise passengers

The CDC said it is prohibiting any passengers or crew from the Princess Cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan from returning to the U.S. for at least 14 days. There are still more than 100 of the original 3,700 people still aboard the Diamond Princess ship or in hospitals in Japan. They will need to wait 14 days after disembarking from the ship — without showing symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19 — before they will be allowed to fly back to the U.S., the CDC said. "While the quarantine potentially conferred a significant public health benefit in slowing transmission, CDC's assessment is that it may not have been sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship," the agency said. "CDC believes the rate of new infections on board, especially among those without symptoms, represents an ongoing risk." — Kopecki

5:26 pm: Too early to tell whether the outbreak is slowing in China