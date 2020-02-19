Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth, G-20 draft communique says

A worker at a factory in Nanjing sorting face masks being produced to satisfy increased demand during China's COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in China's Jiangsu province.

Financial leaders of the world's 20 largest economies (G-20) expect a modest pickup of global growth this year and next, but see the coronavirus epidemic as a downside risk, a draft communique prepared for the meeting on Feb. 22-23 said.

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet on Saturday and Sunday in Riyadh to discuss the global economy, as China grapples with a virus that has killed more than 2,000 people and forced drastic curbs on travel and commerce.

"After signs of stabilization at the end of 2019, global economic growth is expected to pick up modestly in 2020 and 2021. The recovery is supported by the continuation of accommodating financial conditions and some signs of easing trade tensions," the draft, seen by Reuters, said.

"However, global economic growth remains slow and downside risks to the outlook persist, including those arising from the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty," said the draft, which may still be changed before the final version is adopted on Sunday.

The financial leaders will endorse G-20 summit conclusions from last year that they would strive for a "free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment", and keep their markets open.

This is a new boilerplate G-20 statement on trade, after policies of the U.S. Trump administration, triggering trade conflicts with China and the European Union and a paralysis of the World Trade Organisation, put an end to previously used phrases about rejecting protectionism, promoting global trade and strengthening the WTO that were standard under the Chinese G-20 presidency in 2016.

The draft also said the ministers and central bankers will stand by earlier statements that flexible exchange rates, where feasible, can serve as a shock absorbed, and that excessive volatility or disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability.