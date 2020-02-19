European stocks seen higher as investors monitor coronavirus spread, economic data

European stocks are set to open higher on Wednesday as investors monitor the spread of the new coronavirus and fresh economic data.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 39 points higher at 7,421, Germany's DAX is expected to open up around 56 points at 13,737 and France's CAC 40 is set to climb by around 31 points to 6,088, according to IG data.

China's National Health Commission said that as of Tuesday night, a total of 74,185 cases of the new coronavirus had been confirmed in the country and 2,004 people have died. A slight slowing of the rate of new cases has lifted investor sentiment, while markets are also monitoring China's attempted return to production following a prolonged shutdown which has sparked fears over global supply chains.

Asian stocks recovered slightly on Wednesday, led by a 1.08% jump for Japan's Nikkei 225, while mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets all edged cautiously higher.

Back in Europe, the EU will on Wednesday launch the first of a series of white paper proposals aiming to help European companies capitalize on their vast quantities of industrial data, while reining in U.S. tech behemoths Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Meanwhile the EU's top competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, told CNBC on Tuesday that the prospect of the U.S. government taking a stake in top European 5G players Nokia and Ericsson was not off the table, providing there is no security risk.

Both the EU and the U.K. have struck defiant tones ahead of negotiations over a new trade deal following Britain's exit from the bloc, and Reuters reported Tuesday that the EU had hardened its stance, demanding fair competition guarantees which will "stand the test of time."

A raft of U.K. inflation data for January is due at 9:30 a.m. London time before euro area annualized construction output figures for December at 10 a.m.

Deutsche Telekom on Wednesday forecast that growth in its core earnings would slow to 3% this year after a strong fourth quarter. Europe's largest mobile operator projected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to hit 25.5 billion euros ($27.5 billion), missing analyst expectations.