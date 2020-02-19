Small business confidence rises, signaling a more positive outlook for the US economy

Small business sentiment is on the rise to kick off 2020, with confidence nearing all-time highs, according to data from CNBC and SurveyMonkey. The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Confidence Index climbed two points in the first quarter, from 59 to 61, as concerns over trade policy impacts lessened, thanks to a trade deal with China and the signing of the USMCA. This is a sharp turnaround from the lows seen last summer as trade turmoil weighed on Main Street's outlook.

The Small Business Confidence Index is calculated based on entrepreneurs' responses to a set of eight questions about their businesses as part of the CNBC/Survey Monkey Q1 Small Business Survey. That poll was conducted Feb. 3–10 among a national sample of 2,118 small business owners ages 18 and up.

While confidence increased, the move can be attributed to more business owners feeling less pessimistic about issues like trade, moving to a more neutral position. If small business owners had turned positive on their outlook, the confidence index could have risen even further this quarter.

"It's not that everyone is feeling optimistic — things are moving to the middle," says Laura Wronski, senior research scientist at SurveyMonkey. "There's now a higher percentage of people who don't expect any impact from things like changes in trade or tax policy."

In the next 12 months, about one-fifth of small business owners expect a negative impact from changes in trade policy, while 26% expect a positive effect — more than half say the changes will have no impact. Of the small business owners that said either deal would impact their operations directly, most came from the retail sector.

"There was a lot of worry about tariffs and the trade war that has been abated due to the agreement with China," says Todd McCracken, president and CEO of the National Small Business Association. "Those concerns about what would happen with trade and supply chains are less worrisome than they were."