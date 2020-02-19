US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 81 points, indicating a positive open of more than 74 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

Market focus remains largely attuned to the potential economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

China's National Health Commission on Wednesday reported an additional 1,749 cases of the coronavirus nationwide, with 136 deaths. As of Feb. 18., the commission said there had been a total of 74,185 confirmed cases and 2,004 cumulative deaths.

Cases of the deadly flu-like virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, have been reported in more than two dozen countries around the world.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global health emergency.