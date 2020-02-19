Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

This is what 2019's highest paid hedge fund manager is betting on now

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Chris Hohn of the Children's Investment Fund leaves Portcullis House in London, Jan. 27, 2009.
Getty Images

The hedge fund manager who took home biggest payday last year has several large bets for 2020, including tech giants and railroad companies.

Chris Hohn, the founder and manager of TCI Fund Management, was the highest paid hedge fund leader last year. Hohn made more than $1.8 billion last year as his fund gained 41%, according to Bloomberg.

Hohn founded TCI in 2003, and the activist investor typically holds a concentrated portfolio without major turnover. TCI reported that it had 17 stock positions at the end of the fourth quarter.