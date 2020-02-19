Trump offered WikiLeaks' Julian Assange a pardon if he covered up Russian hacking of Democrats, lawyer tells court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1, 2019 to be sentenced for bail violation.

President Donald Trump offered a pardon through an intermediary to Julian Assange if the WikiLeaks chief agreed to say that Russia was not involved in hacking emails from Democrats during the 2016 presidential election, a lawyer for Assange reportedly told a court in London on Wednesday.

Assange's lawyer Edward Fitzgerald made that claim during a hearing related to Assange's requested extradition from the United Kingdom to face more than a dozen criminal charges in the United States, according to The Daily Beast news site.

Fitzgerald referred in that hearing to a statement from Jennifer Robinson, another lawyer for Assange, saying that then-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., told Assange that, "on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr. Assange ... said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC [Democratic National Committee] leaks," The Daily Beast reported.

Rohrabacher, who had been derisively nicknamed 'Putin's favorite congressman,' allegedly made that claim during a visit in the summer of 2017 to Assange at Ecuador's embassy in London.

At the time, Rohrabacher told The Hill that "Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year's presidential election.

"Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails," Rohrabacher told The Hill at the time.

The congressman also said at the time that he had information to share privately with Trump.