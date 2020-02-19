Forget Tesla. Wall Street has found a new favorite speculative stock in Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's rally began two months ago but trading in the speculative space name has recently accelerated in a way that tops even the momentum behind Tesla.

Shares of Virgin Galactic rose as much as 12% in premarket trading Wednesday from its previous close of $30.30, which was its highest ever finish. This follows a 21% jump on Friday and 5% surge on Tuesday, daily trading spikes that resembles the speculative run in Tesla two weeks ago.

The stock has more than tripled in the past three months, up 223% before Wednesday's open.

Daily trading volume in Virgin Galactic has been pushing higher for the past week. Before Tuesday, an average day of trading saw 12 million Virgin Galactic shares change hands. But investors flooding into the name are pushing that average higher, with Friday seeing Virgin Galactic's trading volume hit 45.6 million shares and Tuesday reaching 104.1 million shares.

CNBC's Jim Cramer warned that Virgin Galactic's rally "is what happens when too many people want a stock around the clock."

"It can't be stopped right now and these things tend to end badly — but you try to tell someone that," Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Virgin Galactic has only been trading publicly for a few months. The stock debuted on the NYSE in late October, taken public through a merger with Chamath Palihapitiya's venture Social Capital Hedosophia.