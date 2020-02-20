5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stocks to open lower after S&P 500 and Nasdaq records

2. Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in China

China's National Health Commission reported an additional 114 coronavirus deaths, and 394 new confirmed cases. That brings the total deaths in China to 2,118 and confirmed cases to 74,576 cases. In Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, officials asked companies not to resume work before March 11. South Korea confirmed its first coronavirus death and 22 new confirmed cases. Japan's health ministry confirmed the deaths of two elderly passengers, both in their 80s, who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined at Yokohama, near Tokyo.

3. Bloomberg left battered after his first 2020 debate

Just three days before Saturday's crucial Nevada caucuses, Democratic candidates took to the stage in Las Vegas in a contentious debate, firing off rounds of attacks on newcomer Mike Bloomberg, the wealthy former New York City mayor. The harshest attacks came from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said Bloomberg was a "billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians.'" Later in the debate, Warren called on Bloomberg to release female employees from nondisclosure agreements. Bloomberg said, "None of them accused me of doing anything other than — maybe they didn't like a joke I told."

4. White House defends Trump economy, bashes Obama record

The White House issued a vigorous defense of the Trump administration's economic agenda Thursday — claiming credit for changing the trajectory of the nation's record expansion, while taking aim at the Obama administration's record. In its annual report to Congress, the White House highlighted GDP growth that has outpaced expectations and a jobless rate that has hit historic lows. In the report, the White House repeatedly compares the economy's performance under current President Donald Trump to that of former President Barack Obama.

5. L Brands' Victoria's Secret to go private, CEO to step down

