Don't be surprised if China swoops in to prevent another default in Argentina, analysts say

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez looks on as he speaks to the press at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris on February 5, 2020.

Argentina is thought to be on the brink of falling into its ninth sovereign default, prompting some analysts to speculate whether the crisis-prone South American country might be tempted to accept funding from China.

The intensifying risk of default comes as Latin America's third-largest economy struggles to recover from a painful recession, rampant inflation and a stock market rout late last year.

"Could China provide the funding? This is certainly not a base case, but it is in the back of people's minds," Jimena Blanco, head of Latin America at Verisk Maplecroft, told CNBC via telephone.

"China's relationship with Latin America has been developing for the last 10 years, so it is not a farfetched thought. There is no reason why we should not foresee China providing the funding in exchange for commodities."

She highlighted that agriculture would be the obvious choice for funding. Argentina is the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed and third-largest corn and soybean exporter, according to Reuters.