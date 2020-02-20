Japan stocks jump as investors await China's loan prime rate release ahead

Shares in Japan jumped in early trade on Thursday, with the People's Bank of China widely expected to cut its loan prime rate as the country grapples with the economic impact of an ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.51% as shares of index heavyweight and conglomerate Softbank Group soared 3.06%. The Topix index also advanced 1.1%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.54%.

Stocks in Australia also saw gains as the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.44%. Australian jobs data for January is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Shares of airline Qantas surged more than 6% after the company announced on Thursday it was adjusting its capacity to Asia until at least late May 2020 in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak whose impact it said is "unfolding and the outlook is uncertain."

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.12% higher.

Investors await the release of the PBoC's loan prime rate, set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. Reuters reported Wednesday that a survey of traders and analysts widely expects the Chinese central bank to cut the benchmark lending rate amid the coronavirus crisis. The announcement comes days after the PBoC reduced the rate for medium-term loans.

Hong Kong-listed stocks of casino operators in Macau will also be watched, with the facilities set to reopen on Thursday following a 14 day closure.