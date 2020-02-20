Coronavirus live updates: Hubei reports another 108 deaths

A worker at a factory in Nanjing sorting face masks being produced to satisfy increased demand during China's COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in China's Jiangsu province.

Hubei's health authorities reported there were 108 additional fatalities on Feb. 19, bringing the total number of people who died in the province to 2,029.

The Hubei Provincial Health Committee reported there were 349 new cases on Feb. 19 — down from 1,693 newly confirmed cases the day before. The commission stated that 349 was the final tally after deducting 279 cases from 10 Hubei cities. According to Reuters, the number of new cases reported daily is a net figure including such deductions. That means the number of new cases on Wednesday stood at 628, when the deductions were removed.

The virus — believed to have first emerged from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province — has killed more than 2,000 people so far. Less than 10 people outside the mainland have died from the virus.

All times below are in Eastern time.