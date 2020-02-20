Domino's stock soars on earnings beat; pizza chain backs long-term outlook

Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.
Shares of the company soared 15% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
The pizza chain reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $129.3 million, or $3.12 per share, up from $111.6 million, or $2.62 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Domino's earned $3.13 per share, topping the $2.98 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales rose 6.3% to $1.15 billion, beating expectations of $1.13 billion.