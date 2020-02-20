Domino's stock soars on earnings beat; pizza chain backs long-term outlook

A Domino's Pizza food delivery courier drives a moped away from a Domino's Pizza store in Hanwell, London.

Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company soared 15% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $3.13, adjusted, vs. $2.98 expected

Revenue: $1.15 billion vs. $1.13 billion expected

The pizza chain reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $129.3 million, or $3.12 per share, up from $111.6 million, or $2.62 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Domino's earned $3.13 per share, topping the $2.98 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 6.3% to $1.15 billion, beating expectations of $1.13 billion.