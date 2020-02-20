Student aid secret: Even high-income families can qualify

As college costs soar, financial aid can make all the difference. Still, many families wrongfully assume they won't qualify and don't even bother to apply. Each year, more than 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded, worth more than $7.4 billion. Your family's income doesn't have to stand in the way. In fact, qualifying for such aid is often not based on income at all.

Merit aid

Need-based aid

Aside from merit aid, even high-income families could still qualify for need-based assistance. "That's a mistake, to assume you are ineligible," said Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant and author of the Princeton Review's "Paying for College."

For example, a school may not consider a non-custodial parent's income, even if it exceeds $400,000 or $500,000, Chany said. "If you are divorced and the non-custodial parent, they may only look at the other parent's information." There's also more to determining a student's aid than income and savings alone, such as the school's cost of attendance or the number of college-age siblings. "Some schools will give you need-based money even if you don't demonstrate need because they are getting price resistance," Chany said. And if your family has two children enrolled in college, that's like dividing the parent's income in half, he added.

File the FAFSA

To access any of that assistance, students must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, which serves as the gateway to all federal money including loans, work-study and grants.