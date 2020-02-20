Kelly Evans: Up, Up and Away

I'm tired today. These morning shows are no joke. How does the Squawk crew do it day after day?! Or the local news folks who, I found out this morning, are live at 4 a.m. Ouch. (I love you Channel 4 New York!) At least I got a bunch of Twitter followers out of it, but that's another story ;-)

We have lots coming up this afternoon. We'll actually be speaking with Bloomberg's national political chair, Mike Nutter, around 1:40 as the candidate prepares to take the debate stage tonight. (By the way, I am so upset it doesn't start until 9 p.m. ET!)

Bloomberg has already spent more than any other presidential candidate ever. I'll be asking, how much is he prepared to spend, total? A billion dollars? More?

Plus we'll hit the action in Virgin Galactic's stock, which is rivaling Tesla (which surged back over $900 this morning) as the biggest stock take-off story of the year. My unconfirmed hypothesis is that this is a Gen Z-fueled stock craze. It's not us millennials. We're getting old and tired (or maybe that's just me). I think it's the next generation. Like the college girl on Instagram (@pricelesstay) who dances as her Tesla shares hit new highs. I shall demand answers from Kate Rooney about this around 2:10 on Power Lunch.

By the way, did you see the housing numbers this morning?? December's data was all super strong but dismissed as a warm-weather anomaly. But then we got the January new home construction report and whaddaya know, "housing starts [only] slipped last month by less than 4% to a 1.567 million unit pace, the second-best reading since 2006," as per economist Stephen Stanley.

Yes, January was also warm, and we'll need a few more months to know if the housing market is really taking off. Still, the homebuilders' confidence survey out earlier this week remains near an all-time high.

How much more home construction does this country need? That'll be the topic of tomorrow's discussion with Conor Dougherty, author of "Golden Gates." Bottom line: young people are pro-space, pro-Tesla, and pro-development these days.

See you at 1 p.m!

Kelly

