What to watch today: Stock futures little changed, Roger Stone's sentencing, L Brands to go private

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were narrowly mixed, following a Wednesday rally that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs. The Dow is still about 200 points shy of a record high, but did break a three-day losing streak with a nearly 116 point gain yesterday. The S&P 500 is higher in five of the past seven days, while the Nasdaq has risen in six of the past seven sessions. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department issues its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Philadelphia Fed Index is out at the same time. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board issues its January Index of Leading Economic Indicators. CNBC's Steve Liesman will interview Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida at 8:30 a.m. ET on "Squawk Box." Earnings reports out this morning include Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Hormel Foods (HRL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), Southern Co. (SO) and ViacomCBS (VIACA). After-the-bell reports will come today from Fitbit (FIT), First Solar (FSLR), Dropbox (DBX) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), among others.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Zillow Group (ZG) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter losses, and the online real estate company's revenue was well above estimates. Results were driven by an increase in the number of people using Zillow's website to buy and sell homes. IMAX (IMAX) beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, with the movie theater operator's revenue also coming in above Street forecasts. UBS (UBS) named ING CEO Ralph Hamers as its chief executive officer, effective Nov. 1. UBS is the second big Swiss bank to replace its CEO this month, with Credit Suisse (CS) doing so on Feb. 7. MGM Resorts (MGM) said it was the victim of a data breach, which exposed details of prior guests. The resort operator said no financial or password data was compromised. ZDNet had reported earlier that the details of more than 10.6 million guests were involved.

