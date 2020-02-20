These are the most popular stocks of the emerging ESG investing movement

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

As the ESG and socially conscious investing movement grows in popularity, Credit Suisse searched through the top holdings of more than 100 actively-managed equity funds with a dedicated ESG, impact or sustainability focus to find the stocks that are the most frequently owned.

The results may be somewhat surprising in that the firm found large cap names like Microsoft, Google and Apple dominate ESG funds, while companies that focus on things like renewable sources of energy were less represented.

But this could create a buying opportunity in renewable-focused stocks, the firm said, since these stocks do not appear overbought. This is despite investor concerns that enthusiasm from ESG funds has artificially inflated these stocks.