Virgin Galactic shares jump more than 10% as the space tourism stock tops $40

Virgin Galactic extended its extraordinary rally Thursday, heading for its ninth consecutive day of gains as investors pour into the speculative stock. Shares jumped as much as 13% in early trading as the stock soared past $40 to a new high. The space tourism's stock has climbed more than 350% in the past three months, with a large portion of the gains coming in the past two weeks. Virgin Galactic has become Wall Street's favorite speculative play. In the first hour of trading on Thursday, more than 40 million Virgin Galactic shares traded hands, several times its daily average volume.

There was no public catalyst from the company driving the stock's move. Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides spoke Thursday morning at an investor conference hosted by Barclays in Miami — but his presentation is not expected to be released, the bank told CNBC. Virgin Galactic has little in the way of revenue thus far. When it reported third quarter results in November, the company booked just $800,000 of revenue for the quarter and a net loss of $138.1 million for the first nine months of 2019.

Morgan Stanley's warning