Watch: Trump delivers address at Hope for Prisoners graduation after pardon spree, Stone sentencing

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a commencement address at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday afternoon.

The remarks come shortly after a federal judge on Thursday sentenced Trump friend and longtime Republican operative Roger Stone to more than three years in prison for lying to congress and witness tampering in an effort to protect the president. The case was related to Stone's contacts with the Trump campaign related to Wikileaks.

It also comes in the same week that Trump went on a pardon spree, in which he commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and pardoned former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik, ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo and financier Michael Milken.

Hope for Prisoners is an organization that provides services to formerly incarcerated people that help them adjust to life outside of bars.

Trumps remarks also come a day after the most-watched Democratic debate in history, according to Nielsen Fast National Data.

