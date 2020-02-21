Asia stocks set to trade little changed as virus fears persist

Stocks in Asia were set to open little changed on Friday following an unexpected decline in stocks overnight stateside amid fears over the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Futures pointed to a little changed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,485 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,500. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,479.15.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were lower in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.14%.

Investors will continue to watch for developments on the ongoing coronavirus — also known as COVID-19 — outbreak, with the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus telling reporters on Thursday that the low number of cases outside of China "may not stay the same for long."

"Anxiety over potential COVID-19 outbreaks outside China is now emerging as a growing concern for investors amid news of a rise in infection numbers outside of China while a change in virus diagnostic in China along with reports of rising number of infections in Beijing did not help the mood either," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a Friday note.

Shares of major contract manufacturer and iPhone maker Foxconn will be watched on Friday after the firm said Thursday it is cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China and warned revenue would be hurt by the virus, according to Reuters.

Markets in India are closed on Friday for a holiday.