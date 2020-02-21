As billionaires Bloomberg and Steyer burn through money, some 2020 Democrats run low on cash

As two billionaires pile staggering amounts of cash into their 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns, several of their rivals are burning through money much more quickly than they are raising it.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg shelled out $220.6 million in January as he put $263.8 million of his own fortune into his presidential bid, outspending his opponents by a huge margin, according to Federal Election Commission records filed Thursday. Activist and former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer blew out the remainder of the field by piling nearly $65 million of his own into the race and spending $52.9 million during the month of January.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., led the non-billionaire Democratic White House hopefuls in raising $25.2 million and finishing the month with $16.8 million in the bank. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took in about $11 million. Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., followed with $8.9 million, $6.2 million and $5.5 million, respectively.
Some campaigns burned cash at a rapid pace in the month before the primary nominating contests started. The Buttigieg and Warren campaigns both spent at least twice what they raised — a cause for concern as the race moves toward March 3. On that day, the 14 Super Tuesday primaries will award more than a third of all pledged delegates.
Warren's campaign even took out a $3 million loan, but only tapped into $400,000 of it in January.
The filings offer a snapshot of the contenders' fundraising success and spending before Americans started picking the presidential nominee in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month. They do not capture the money candidates have raised or shelled out ahead of Saturday's Nevada caucuses.
A handful of candidates — particularly Sanders, Klobuchar, Warren and Buttigieg — have said they saw fundraising boosts following the Iowa and Nevada caucuses or the two primary debates this month. Klobuchar and Warren apparently needed the cash injections: their campaigns had only $2.9 million and $2.3 million in the bank at the end of January.
Sanders has consistently proven the strongest fundraiser among the Democratic White House hopefuls who do not have billions of their own dollars to spend on the race. He appears to hold the strongest position in the race for the nomination. The senator emerged from Iowa and New Hampshire about even with Buttigieg in the delegate count, and polls from Nevada and key Super Tuesday states California and Texas show him leading the field.
As Bloomberg's staggering spending put him onto the debate stage and into the top tier of candidates in national polls, the other Democratic candidates started to criticize him for trying to buy the election. Bloomberg has said doing so means he does not have allegiances to any donors.
Of course, whoever emerges from the primary will have to contend with the powerful fundraising operation President Donald Trump has established ahead of his reelection bid. The incumbent's campaign ended January with $92.6 million in the bank.
