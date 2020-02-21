Dwyane Wade on marriage to Gabrielle Union: She has her own bank account and 'doesn't stop my growth'

Starting Friday, the Miami Heat will celebrate the 16-year career of shooting guard Dwyane Wade in a three-day-long celebration. Wade, 38, is three-time NBA champion and 13-time NBA All-Star and he'll be the fifth former Heat player to have his jersey (No. 3) retired by the team, joining the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Bosh.

While Wade says he is still adjusting to post-basketball life, he is enjoying spending more time being a dad and husband, according to the Los Angeles Times. Wade, who is married to Gabrielle Union, has four children: Zaire, 18; Zaya, 12; and Xavier, 6 from other relationships, and Kaavia, 1, with Union.

In an interview with People on Wednesday, Wade credited his success and "growth" to his wife of six years.

"[Gabrielle] is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that," Wade told People.

Wade says by Union creating her "own life" within their marriage, it has allowed him to live his life and "be me."

"She doesn't try to stop my growth or change who I am," Wade said.

Wade said "simple things" like watching movies all day at home and going lunch are the keys to having a good marriage.

"Money doesn't keep you connected," Wade told People.

"It's like, 'Oh, you've got money so you can…' No, it's not that. It's the simple things that you can do for free that will keep you connected with someone."

While Wade has earned close to $200 million over the course of his 16 seasons with NBA (not including endorsements), according to Spotrac, Union has made it crystal clear that she has built her own fortune.

"I make sure to let people know all of the hard work that's gone into my career," Union told Yahoo in 2015. "I want people to know the work that it took to get through UCLA, that I had student loans and worked. I was eating Top Ramen and lived well below my means. Now that it's time to get married to a man who happens to play basketball and has done well for himself, I want to make it clear that I have in no way hitched my wagon to his star. I have my own wagon and star."

Union has a slew of Hollywood credits under her belt dating back to 1993, including movies "Bring It On," "Bad Boys II" and "Breaking In." Most recently, Union was a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent." (Her contract wasn't renewed, reportedly after she complained of a toxic work environment. NBC opened an investigation into the matter.)

Union has also worked with big brands like Neutrogena and New York & Company.

In fact, before marrying Wade, Union was the one who insisted they get a prenup.

"For women in Hollywood, when they're coupling, everything is about the brand. Everything is about latching on to a rising star, so you can kick your heels up," Union, 47, told Yahoo in 2015. "That's never been my story, ever."

What's more, Union told "The Arsenio Hall Show" in 2014 that she has also never seen Wade balance a checkbook.

"I've got to protect my stuff," she said.

