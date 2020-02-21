Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Domino's, Chewy, Shake Shack & more

Stifel downgraded the pizza restaurant chain mainly on valuation after the company's strong earnings report.

"We are adjusting our rating on DPZ to Hold from Buy based on the surge in valuation following a strong 4Q sales and earnings report. Although we remain highly confident in the near and long-term growth outlook for the company, we believe the expectations likely embedded in the current price create a less compelling risk/reward setup. While we believe a valuation premium for DPZ is justified, the current valuation metrics are at or near all-time highs. We would consider becoming more constructive on pullbacks to the low-to-mid-$300 range."