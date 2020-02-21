Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Domino's, Chewy, Shake Shack & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Raymond James upgraded The RealReal to outperform from market perform.
  • Stifel downgraded Domino's Pizza to hold from buy.
  • RBC upgraded Chewy to outperform from sector perform.
  • Wells Fargo resumed ViacomCBS as underweight.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands to outperform from in line.
  • SunTrust downgraded Shake Shack to hold from buy.
  • DA Davidson upgraded WW International to buy from neutral.
  • UBS raised its price target on Salesforce to $230 from $190.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley to neutral from buy.
  • Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile to outperform from strong buy.
A worker puts pepperoni on a pizza inside a Domino's Pizza franchise in New York.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Stifel downgraded Domino's Pizza to 'hold' from 'buy'

Stifel downgraded the pizza restaurant chain mainly on valuation after the company's strong earnings report.

"We are adjusting our rating on DPZ to Hold from Buy based on the surge in valuation following a strong 4Q sales and earnings report. Although we remain highly confident in the near and long-term growth outlook for the company, we believe the expectations likely embedded in the current price create a less compelling risk/reward setup. While we believe a valuation premium for DPZ is justified, the current valuation metrics are at or near all-time highs. We would consider becoming more constructive on pullbacks to the low-to-mid-$300 range."