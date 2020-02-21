Nevada Democrats are trying to avoid repeating the Iowa caucus debacle — here's how

People wait in line to vote on the final day of early voting for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus on February 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mario Tama | Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Democrats in Nevada seek to tamp down fears their Saturday caucus will repeat the botched contest in Iowa, which kicked off presidential primary season earlier in the month. The state party said it will not use a mobile application that failed in Iowa, forcing a hand-count of votes and marring that state's reporting process for results. Instead of an app, Nevada's Democrats will use a "Caucus Calculator" tool to add up votes and combine election-day ballots with votes cast at early voting sites. The Nevada caucuses started with four days of early voting between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 at more than 80 sites across Nevada. Regular voting begins at noon local time Saturday at more than 250 locations. About 75,000 Nevadans have cast their ballots during early voting. The majority of early vote participants were first-time caucus participants.

iPads and beefed-up call centers

The party wrote in a memo distributed to the campaigns last week that the calculator will be user-friendly and only used on iPads purchased by the party and provided to trained precinct chairs. Unlike the app used in Iowa, the calculator tool will not require volunteers to download anything onto their personal devices. Voting will be reported via a "secure hotline" and verified using either paper sheets hand-delivered in a secure envelope or the calculator tool. A representative for Nevada Democrats told reporters Tuesday the Caucus Calculator was not new technology, but was a tool they have used in the past that relies on a Google Sheets document tailored to the needs of the caucuses. The party has also contracted with a call center with 200 trained employees to process results when they come in, according to NBC News. In Iowa, calls were handled by volunteers, who were quickly overwhelmed. The party said that the situation was exacerbated by trolls who apparently supported President Donald Trump calling the hotline. State and national Democrats say they are taking precautions to ensure that Nevada's caucuses go smoothly. "Nevada Democrats have learned important lessons from Iowa, and we're confident they're implementing these best practices into their preparations," Democratic National Committee communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. "We've deployed staff to help them across the board, from technical assistance to volunteer recruitment."

'Feeling comfortable' in Nevada

Campaign organizers and volunteers in Las Vegas have expressed optimism that Saturday will unfold at least better than Iowa. "I am feeling comfortable," said Donna West, the chair of the Clark County Democratic Party who will serve as a site lead on Saturday. She said she had been meeting with precinct chairs for a month, and will be meeting with them again hours before the caucuses begin to walk through everything. Election experts caution that even the best-run caucuses sometimes run into trouble, and that Nevada is in a particularly tough spot because the Iowa situation forced them to re-think their processes. "I will praise them if it's not worse than Iowa. I don't think it will be worse than Iowa," said Rebecca Gill, a political science professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. "But I would be surprised if it's seamless. It's a kind of complicated dance that they are just developing as they go." Attention was particularly focused on Nevada after the Iowa caucuses because the state had been expected to use the same malfunctioning app, manufactured by the progressive digital infrastructure agency Shadow, Inc. The Nevada Democratic Party paid Shadow nearly $60,000 last year. But the state party said a day after the caucuses in Iowa that it would not use the app, and the DNC vowed that the app would not be used "anywhere else during the primary election process."

More scrutiny by federal officials