Ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann selling NYC penthouse for $37.5 million—look inside

In recent months, ousted co-founder and ex-CEO of WeWork Adam Neumann has made headlines for alleged antics like smoking weed, giving tequila shots to employees after layoff discussions, as well as making millions leasing buildings he partly owned back to WeWork as the company bled.

After WeWork's failed IPO and valuation implosion, it was reported that Neumann would walk away with $1.7 billion as his employees lost their jobs. WeWork Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Feb. 10 that the rumor was "totally false," however Neumann is "a large shareholder of the company," he said.

Now Neumann is selling six-bedroom Manhattan penthouse for $37.5 million.

Take a look inside.

All images courtesy of Compass

Neumann bought four units in the building in the swanky Gramercy Park neighborhood in 2017: a four-bedroom penthouse for $18 million, a three-bedroom apartment on the floor below for $9.5 million and two units on the first floor for $2.06 million and $5.1 million, according to Bloomberg and property records.

The fifth, sixth and seventh floors were then combined into one 7,880 square-foot penthouse, according to the listing from Compass agents Nick Gavin and Josh Doyle. The sale also includes the duplex apartments on the first floor of the building, which are "perfect for guest or staff accommodations," according to the listing.

The eat-in kitchen on the seventh floor has three refrigerators and a six-burner stovetop. Off the dining room, there is a walk-in pantry.

The master bedroom features a dressing room that's attached to an office and the master bathroom.

In the master bedroom's sitting area, there is a wet bar.

A spiral staircase separates the three floors.

The unit also has outdoor space in the form of a 24-by-33-foot roof deck.﻿

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

Don't miss: