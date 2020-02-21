Tesla gets green light from German court to chop down trees for its new Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the 43rd "Golden Steering Wheel" awards on November 12, 2019 in Berlin.

Tesla has been given the go-ahead from a German court to cut down trees for its new European factory.

Though it doesn't yet have planning permission to build the so-called Gigafactory in Brandenburg, the local government agency overseeing its intended site gave it permission to clear 91 hectares of forest land.

Environmental campaigners opposed to the chopping down of trees had managed to get the higher administrative court of Berlin and Brandenburg to issue an injunction to temporarily halt the preparatory work.

But the court, which oversees the region in which Tesla plans on building its new plant, on Thursday decided to throw out the injunction.