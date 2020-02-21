These are the favorite stocks of hedge funds right now, including a new top pick

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The twenty most popular stocks among hedge funds are beating the market by an average of more than 5 percentage points so far this year, according to a client note from RBC Capital Markets.

The firm analyzed the quarterly reports of more than 350 hedge funds, which show holdings as of Dec. 31, to find the most popular stocks by value held by the funds. Of the top 20 stocks, 11 were not in the top 20 of market cap for the S&P 500 as of the end of last year.