US-India trade deal difficult but not impossible, former Indian ambassador says

President Donald Trump's "America First" policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign will make a trade deal between the two countries more difficult, the former Indian ambassador to the U.S. said Friday.

Still, a trade agreement when Trump visits Modi in India next week is not insurmountable, Meera Shankar told CNBC's "Street Signs."

"I think given patience and time, both countries have the desire to resolve their differences in a way which is mutually beneficial," Shankar said. "There are a number of small issues on the table, which could be perhaps handled more easily and then there are more complex issues, which will take time to resolve, like data localization." She was referring to rules currently under consideration that would require internet companies to store information on Indian users within the country.

Trump is due to start his two-day state visit to India on Monday, with official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad in Modi's home state of Gujarat. It will be Trump's first official visit to India since taking office in January 2017.