Warren Buffett has investing lieutenants who buy stocks for him. Here's what they are betting on

Investors turning to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for inspiration from Warren Buffett will find more and more investments are being made or inspired by the 'Oracle of Omaha's' money lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

Combs joined Berkshire in 2010, three years after the conglomerate began searching for someone to help manage its massive stocks portfolio. Weschler arrived at Berkshire two years later.

Over the years, Combs and Weschler have added stocks to Berkshire's portfolio that Buffett wouldn't necessarily buy given his investment style over the years.

CNBC looked at Berkshire's portfolio, and at comments made by Buffett himself, to speculate which stocks were most likely bought initially or inspired by Combs or Weschler. They are often smaller stakes in more modern industries.