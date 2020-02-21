Women's retirement prospects are improving, but not enough

Daniel Grill | Getty Images

When it comes to retirement, it's no secret that women face an uphill battle financially. And while women's retirement readiness is improving, there's room for much more, according to new research from the Aegon Center for Longevity and Retirement. Women around the world share the same three career challenges: a gender pay gap, time away from their careers, often due to caregiving responsibilities, and a lack of compensation for those responsibilities. Taken together, that leads to long-term financial inequality, and even poverty in retirement. Now, Aegon has found that women's retirement readiness has improved a bit in the past five years. The Aegon Retirement Readiness Index uses a scale of 0 to 10, with a high score considered between 8 and 10. In 2014, women had a retirement readiness score of 5.5, which increased to 5.8 in 2019.

While that's an improvement, anything less than 6 is considered to be a low, said Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, which collaborated with Aegon on the research. In comparison, men fare better, with their retirement readiness score moving from 6 in 2014 to 6.2 in 2019. "The progress on women's retirement readiness is encouraging," Collinson said. "However, we still have a lot more work to do for women to become truly retirement-ready." Women around the world face similar retirement dilemmas, according to Aegon's research, which surveyed 16,000 workers and retirees in 15 countries. Among the countries that ranked highest in 2019 were the U.S. and Turkey, as well as emerging markets India, Brazil and China. Women were more likely to score below average in certain European countries – excluding the U.K. and Germany – as well as in Australia, Canada and Japan. (Australia was added to the survey in 2015, so there is no five-year comparison data for that country.)

One factor that can push certain countries higher in the rankings include having more robust benefits, which help boost women's financial well-being, Collinson said. For example, some countries have stronger health-care systems, as in the case of the Netherlands and the U.K. Of course, cultural norms also play a role. Gender roles — particularly when it comes to marriage, childbearing, caregiving and other family responsibilities — can limit women's independence, and ultimately their ability to become financially secure. The gender gap in labor force participation has only improved by 2% globally since 1990, the study noted. Aegon's research coincides with separate work from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, which found that 50-something women in the U.S. face specific financial vulnerabilities when preparing for retirement. Married women run the risk of not having enough saved to provide for both members of the couple in retirement. That's because often just one person has access to a workplace retirement savings plan and fails to save enough for two. If you're the one with the 401(k) plan, make sure you're saving enough for your spouse, said Geoff Sanzenbacher, research fellow at the Center for Retirement Research. Or if your spouse has the retirement savings plan, remind them not to forget you.

"Very few couples do that," Sanzenbacher said. "They almost always act like they're just one person." Two-earner couples also tend to have a lower income-replacement rate through Social Security benefits based on their earnings records, the research found. Meanwhile, single and divorced women have their own vulnerabilities, based on whether they have access to a workplace retirement savings plan, or if they had to recover financially from a breakup. The key to shoring up retirement security is to make it easier for everyone to access retirement savings plans, according to Sanzenbacher. "We need to find a way to expand more retirement savings to more people," he said.

What you can do now