Coronavirus live updates: China reports 109 more deaths as total cases cross 76,000

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:22 am: China reports 109 additional deaths

China's National Health Commission reported an additional 109 deaths, almost all in Hubei province. That brings the country's death toll to 2,345 people, according to government data. As of the end of Friday, the new coronavirus has infected another 397 people with China's total confirmed cases at 76,288, the commission said. China also revised its figures for Wednesday and Thursday. For Feb. 19, it said newly confirmed cases were revised from 394 up to 820. As of Feb. 20, the commission said there were 75,891 cumulative confirmed cases, up from 75,465. —Christine Wang and Evelyn Cheng

9:09 am: South Korea's numbers spike again, now nearly 350 cases

South Korea confirmed another 142 news cases as of Feb. 22, 9:00 a.m. local time, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the total number of cases in the country to 346, making it the largest number of infections outside China. The agency also said that another person has died, bringing the death toll in South Korea to two. ﻿—Joanna Tan Correction: This entry was updated to reflect that two people have died from the new coronavirus in South Korea. All times below are in Eastern time.

6:07 pm: DuPont ramps up safety suit production as coronavirus causes shortages in China

Thousands of DuPont employees are working around the clock to increase production of protective garments that are in high demand by first responders and medical workers in high-impact regions like Wuhan, China. The protective suits are used by health professionals during the outbreaks to reduce the risk of infection. Reports from China show workers running low on safety supplies including garments and masks. —Mody and Manning

5:28 pm: Trip.com reschedules earnings

Online travel booking company Trip.com is pushing back its fourth-quarter earnings report from Feb. 26 to March 18 to tally the impact of the outbreak on its ticketing and tour business, the company said. "The revised date would give the company more time to observe business conditions and provide visibility for the first quarter of 2020," the company said. —Kopecki

4:21 pm: Restaurants in China hit by outbreak