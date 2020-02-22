Buffett talks investing, takeovers and 'Dancing with the Stars' in letter — here are highlights

Warren Buffett released the most widely anticipated shareholder letter of the year on Saturday and discussed how Berkshire Hathaway's business fared throughout 2019.

In the letter, consistently published each year for decades, Buffett urged investors to focus on their companies' operating earnings instead of obsessing over quarterly or yearly losses or gains. He also discussed the speculative nature of equity trading, the recent difficulty in finding a big acquisition target, his faith in Berkshire's success in the decades to come and the changing world of corporate governance.

The "Oracle of Omaha" also drew a funny comparison between large-scale acquisitions and marriage and how each, however exciting at first, can lead to disappointment as "reality tends to diverge from pre-nuptial expectations."

"Applying those images to corporate acquisitions, I'd have to say it is usually the buyer who encounters unpleasant surprises," he wrote.

Here are the highlights from the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway: